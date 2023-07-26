Deals
Research Park crash involving dump truck impacts SB lanes, 2 NB lanes

Research Park Boulevard crash near University Drive involving a dump truck.
Research Park Boulevard crash near University Drive involving a dump truck.(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Research Park Boulevard near University Drive involving a dump truck has impacted traffic Wednesday.

According to Huntsville Police, all southbound lanes and two northbound inside lanes of Research Park from University Drive to Bradford are closed due to the traffic incident. Police say to use an alternate route.

The incident involved a dump truck that overturned after hitting the center divider. The driver has been transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

