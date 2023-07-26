Northwest Shoals Community College’s new resource center will open Thursday

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) -The Patriot Advocacy and Resource Center is set to open Thursday at Northwest Shoals Community College. The center is funded by the U.S. Department of Education through a grant of $950,000.

It will provide resources for food insecurities, reliable transportation, child care services, and mental health care services. The Assistant Dean of Workforce Leslie Tomlinson said by handling these distractions, students can be more engaged in the classroom.

“After conducting a survey, we had students who were hungry that were missing class because their transportation wasn’t reliable or they didn’t have quality childcare,” Tomlinson said. “But what we are doing here is meeting those basic needs that sometimes, sometimes keeps students away from the classroom. So if they’re in the classroom, they’re gonna be more successful.”

As students start to arrive on campus they must meet qualifications to use the resources provided. Although, Tomlinson said a majority of students should be able to qualify for this assistance.

“So that can be student parents, people of color, students who are from limited-income backgrounds, and homeless students,” Tomlinson said. “There are a total of 13 different qualifiers, so we expect that the majority of our students will be eligible.”

There will be an open house for PARC tomorrow at 4 and a concert at 6 to kick the festivities off. Both are open to the public.

