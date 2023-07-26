Monrovia Elementary to host hot dog eating contest Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Can you eat as many hot dogs as Joey Chestnut? Well, you have a chance this Saturday to compete.

Monrovia Elementary will be hosting a hot dog eating contest along with Tastee’s Restaurant and Next Step Farms on July 29.

On Wednesday, some city leaders met at Tastee’s Restaurant which included: Madison County Chairman Mac McCutcheon, Madison County Sheriff Deputies, Members of Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department, Robin Kramer from Next Step Farms, and Steve Middlebrooks of Tastee’s Restaurant to draw more attention for the event.

Madison County Chairman Mac McCutcheon, Madison County Sheriff Deputies, Members of Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department, Robin Kramer from Next Step Farms, Steve Middlebrooks of Tastee’s Restaurant (WAFF)

The contest entry fee is $5 and the person who can eat the most hot dogs in five minutes will earn the sweet prize of $200.

The event will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a fun-filled afternoon that includes: SWAT dog demos, safety training, more hot dogs, free popcorn, plus much more!

All proceeds from the event will benefit Next Step Farms. For more information, click here.

