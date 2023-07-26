Deals
Monrovia Elementary to host hot dog eating contest Saturday

Hot dog contest to be held on Saturday, July 29.
Hot dog contest to be held on Saturday, July 29.
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Can you eat as many hot dogs as Joey Chestnut? Well, you have a chance this Saturday to compete.

Monrovia Elementary will be hosting a hot dog eating contest along with Tastee’s Restaurant and Next Step Farms on July 29.

On Wednesday, some city leaders met at Tastee’s Restaurant which included: Madison County Chairman Mac McCutcheon, Madison County Sheriff Deputies, Members of Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department, Robin Kramer from Next Step Farms, and Steve Middlebrooks of Tastee’s Restaurant to draw more attention for the event.

Madison County Chairman Mac McCutcheon, Madison County Sheriff Deputies, Members of Monrovia...
Madison County Chairman Mac McCutcheon, Madison County Sheriff Deputies, Members of Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department, Robin Kramer from Next Step Farms, Steve Middlebrooks of Tastee's Restaurant

The contest entry fee is $5 and the person who can eat the most hot dogs in five minutes will earn the sweet prize of $200.

The event will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a fun-filled afternoon that includes: SWAT dog demos, safety training, more hot dogs, free popcorn, plus much more!

All proceeds from the event will benefit Next Step Farms. For more information, click here.

