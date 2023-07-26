Man arrested for multiple armed robberies along I-65 and in Priceville

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested for a string of armed robberies along I-65 and into Tennessee on Wednesday.

According to the Priceville Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress on July 15 at the Marathon gas station on Hwy. 67 S.

When officers arrived, the gas station clerk stated that she had been robbed at gunpoint by a Hispanic male who fled on foot.

During the investigation of the robbery, it was discovered that a string of armed robberies had taken place along I-65 into Tennessee.

Surrounding law enforcement agencies aided in the joint investigation after a suspect was arrested during an armed robbery in White House Tennessee. The suspect in that robbery was 24-year-old Yerson Banegas-Sandoval.

After evidence was gathered from the investigation, an investigation with the Priceville Police Department obtained a felony warrant for Sandoval.

Sandoval is charged with Aggravated Robbery and is currently being held in the Sumner County Jail in Tennesse on a $100,000 bond. Once he is released from the charges in Tennessee, he will be extradited to Priceville on a Robbery - 1st Degree warrant.

