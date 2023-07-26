Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Man arrested for multiple armed robberies along I-65 and in Priceville

Yerson Banegas-Sandoval, 24
Yerson Banegas-Sandoval, 24(PPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested for a string of armed robberies along I-65 and into Tennessee on Wednesday.

According to the Priceville Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress on July 15 at the Marathon gas station on Hwy. 67 S.

When officers arrived, the gas station clerk stated that she had been robbed at gunpoint by a Hispanic male who fled on foot.

During the investigation of the robbery, it was discovered that a string of armed robberies had taken place along I-65 into Tennessee.

Surrounding law enforcement agencies aided in the joint investigation after a suspect was arrested during an armed robbery in White House Tennessee. The suspect in that robbery was 24-year-old Yerson Banegas-Sandoval.

After evidence was gathered from the investigation, an investigation with the Priceville Police Department obtained a felony warrant for Sandoval.

Sandoval is charged with Aggravated Robbery and is currently being held in the Sumner County Jail in Tennesse on a $100,000 bond. Once he is released from the charges in Tennessee, he will be extradited to Priceville on a Robbery - 1st Degree warrant.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) Rexolon L’Faye Jarman, Atlantis Jarman, and Marcia Barker have been charged with...
Six people arrested in Decatur fentanyl bust
3 arrested in Rock the South assault case
3 charged, arrested in Rock the South assault case
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Carltavion Lathan
Former UNA student, resident advisor faces sexual abuse charges
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Shoals illnesses possibly linked to the river, local pediatrics said

Latest News

Remembering Birmingham firefighter Jordan Melton
Funeral procession for Birmingham firefighter Jordan Melton
Research Park Boulevard crash near University Drive involving a dump truck.
Research Park crash involving dump truck impacts SB lanes, 2 NB lanes
Hot dog contest to be held on Saturday, July 29.
Monrovia Elementary to host hot dog eating contest Saturday
Back-to-School 2022
Back-to-School 2023: View full list of start dates for schools across the Tennessee Valley