Importance of a mid-year market review as you forecast your financial future

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With half of the year already in the books, wealth management expert, Jay McGowan explains why it’s a smart money move to discuss where we’ve been, where we may be headed, and what you can do about it in 2023.

From interest rate hikes to the highs and lows of the stock market, McGowan says looking back has been eye-opening. “If you look at the S&P 500 or the market, eight or 10 of those stocks have done really well,” McGowan said. He adds the rest of the stock market has been treading water a little bit. He specifically mentions artificial intelligence and tech companies with the lion’s share of the market.

As for those interest rates which have been all over the board, McGowan says something promising. “With inflation kind of coming down, obviously the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates in order to try to get the inflation numbers down and they’ve succeeded in getting the numbers down from a peak. But we’re still not at the target yet.”

As for where we go from here, McGowan doesn’t tiptoe around the question. “Like every answer when you’re talking about the stock market, we don’t know. But there are things that we can look at and kind of think through, and have an idea,” McGowan said.

The money management guru cites financial experts who think we may be at the bottom of inflation right now. “The Federal Reserve is targeting a 2% inflation rate. We’re at three. A lot of people think that we may be at three and it may start to creep up a little bit,” McGowan said.

Then there’s the question of what this means for the markets. “It means that the Federal Reserve could start raising interest rates again, which is necessarily not good for the market. So we could see some more volatility going forward. If rates go up, it hurts the stock market, it could cool the economy off to a point of a recession, potentially,” McGowan said.

The Certified Financial Planner says all of this really depends on your personal situation, and what you are trying to achieve with your money. He says a mid-year market review will help you reflect on money moves in the past while gearing up for potential pivots in the future.

For more ways to stay financially savvy, visit The Welch Group’s website.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.