Hot dog eating contest benefiting special needs adults to be held Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Can you eat as many hot dogs as Joey Chestnut? Well, you have a chance this Saturday to compete for a good cause.

Monrovia Elementary will be hosting a hot dog eating contest along with Tastee’s Restaurant and Next Step Farms on July 29.

On Wednesday, some city leaders met at Tastee’s Restaurant which included: Madison County Chairman Mac McCutcheon, Madison County Sheriff Deputies, Members of Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department, Robin Kramer from Next Step Farms, and Steve Middlebrooks of Tastee’s Restaurant to draw more attention for the event.

Madison County Chairman Mac McCutcheon, Madison County Sheriff Deputies, Members of Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department, Steve Middlebrooks of Tastee’s Restaurant (WAFF)

The contest entry fee is $5 and the person who can eat the most hot dogs in five minutes will earn the sweet prize of $200.

All of the proceeds will go to Next Step Farms, a non-profit organization that helps special needs adults learn life skills. Robin Kramer with the non-profit says that tens of thousands of people in Madison County live with disabilities.

“We have 21,000 individuals in Madison County who live with a cognitive disability, an intellectual disability and they have limited resources,” Kramer said on the impact of Next Steps Farms. “Many of them after age 21 are living at home, doing nothing. They don’t have purpose. So, Next Step Farms is attempting to meet that purpose by teaching them daily living skills and we’re doing that on a small, family-style farm.”

The event will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a fun-filled afternoon that includes: SWAT dog demos, safety training, more hot dogs, free popcorn, plus much more!

