Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Hot dog eating contest benefiting special needs adults to be held Saturday

Robin Kramer from Next Step Farms discusses impact of this event
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Can you eat as many hot dogs as Joey Chestnut? Well, you have a chance this Saturday to compete for a good cause.

Monrovia Elementary will be hosting a hot dog eating contest along with Tastee’s Restaurant and Next Step Farms on July 29.

On Wednesday, some city leaders met at Tastee’s Restaurant which included: Madison County Chairman Mac McCutcheon, Madison County Sheriff Deputies, Members of Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department, Robin Kramer from Next Step Farms, and Steve Middlebrooks of Tastee’s Restaurant to draw more attention for the event.

Madison County Chairman Mac McCutcheon, Madison County Sheriff Deputies, Members of Monrovia...
Madison County Chairman Mac McCutcheon, Madison County Sheriff Deputies, Members of Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department, Steve Middlebrooks of Tastee’s Restaurant(WAFF)

The contest entry fee is $5 and the person who can eat the most hot dogs in five minutes will earn the sweet prize of $200.

All of the proceeds will go to Next Step Farms, a non-profit organization that helps special needs adults learn life skills. Robin Kramer with the non-profit says that tens of thousands of people in Madison County live with disabilities.

“We have 21,000 individuals in Madison County who live with a cognitive disability, an intellectual disability and they have limited resources,” Kramer said on the impact of Next Steps Farms. “Many of them after age 21 are living at home, doing nothing. They don’t have purpose. So, Next Step Farms is attempting to meet that purpose by teaching them daily living skills and we’re doing that on a small, family-style farm.”

The event will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a fun-filled afternoon that includes: SWAT dog demos, safety training, more hot dogs, free popcorn, plus much more!

For more information, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carltavion Lathan
Former UNA student, resident advisor faces sexual abuse charges
3 arrested in Rock the South assault case
3 charged, arrested in Rock the South assault case
Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers Online Auction
Huntsville Crime Stoppers: 2023 Online Auction begins Friday
Research Park Boulevard crash near University Drive involving a dump truck.
UPDATE: All lanes at Research Park open following crash
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Shoals illnesses possibly linked to the river, local pediatrics said

Latest News

High Speed chase
Person in custody following high-speed chase in Morgan County, speeds near 130 mph
Location of the possible accidental shooting on Hammonds Ave.
Teen accidentally shot on Hammonds Ave. in serious condition
State EMS Director discusses need and growth for Narcan in Alabama
Alabama EMS Director discusses impact of Narcan growth
Narcan use in Alabama is growing by an increase of 85%
Narcan numbers continue to grow significantly
Carltavion Lathan
Former UNA student, resident advisor faces sexual abuse charges