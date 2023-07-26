Diabetics struggle to find Mounjaro medication while many use it for weight loss

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Prescription type 2 diabetic medications have taken social media by storm as many high-profile celebrities use them for weight loss. One of those medications is Mounjaro, but with its popularity, some diabetics are having a hard time getting their hands on the potentially life-saving medicine.

Linda Bridges has called pharmacies all across North Alabama looking for the correct dosage of Mounjaro her husband needs, but no one has it in stock. Now, she is blaming those who are taking it to lose weight, not for their diabetes.

“We’re fighting a battle to live, not to be skinny,” Bridges said.

Bridges’ husband Tommy was diagnosed with diabetes four years ago. Just this year, he was prescribed the type 2 diabetic medication Mounjaro to help him manage his high blood sugar and A1C levels.

At the end of June, the 15-milligram dose he needs was nowhere to be found.

“I get on the phone every day, I call all of the pharmacies to ask for it and it’s on back order,” Bridges said.

Studies show that with the once-a-week Mounjaro shot, people can lose on average around 10 pounds a month. However, it’s not yet FDA-approved for weight loss.

Bridges believes people who are overweight and borderline diabetic are persuading their doctors to prescribe it.

“It starts with the doctor,” Bridges said. “The people can’t get it if the doctor would quit giving it out.”

Pharmacists with Star Market Discount Pharmacy tell WAFF 48 News that while they are able to keep lower doses in stock, the higher 15-milligram dose is difficult to keep on the shelves.

“The 15 [milligram] is one of the harder doses to get your hands on it,” said Pharmacist Hashan Bhin. “We look for it every day to see if our supplier has it but so far it’s been out of stock for a couple of weeks. "

Bridges said she has seen a major improvement in her husband’s A1C levels since he started Mounjaro, but now that they are not able to find what he needs. She is scared about what could happen to his health.

“By the time he’s 55 he could be blind, he could be in kidney failure, so we’re not out here trying to get skinny because if we were, I’d be on it,” Bridges said. “But I’m not taking it from someone that needs it. It’s a battle that we can’t win because people are using it the wrong way.”

WAFF 48 News called several pharmacies to see if any of them had the 15-milligram dosage in stock. They all gave the same answer, No, and they do not expect to receive a shipment anytime soon.

