Cooking with Kids: Collins makes mini pizzas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Cooking with Kids is coming to a close as the kiddos head back to the classroom. While we wish this segment could go on forever, we could think of no one better than Chef Collins to join us in the kitchen!

Chef Collins showed how to make mini pizzas using English muffins. All you have to do is split the muffin, spread on some pizza sauce, add some cheese, and then add your toppings of choice and BAM you have a personal pizza!

Just put the pizzas on a pan and pop them in the oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes and you’ll have the perfect pizza!

