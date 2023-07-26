Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Bulldogs day at SWAC Football Media Day

Alabama A&M picked third in Eastern Division poll
Alabama A&M Head Football Coach Connell Maynor (far left) interviewed during SWAC Football...
Alabama A&M Head Football Coach Connell Maynor (far left) interviewed during SWAC Football Media Days July 25, 2023.(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Bulldogs of Alabama A&M were picked to finish third in the SWAC Preseason Poll. Head Coach Connell Maynor believes his program has potential to win a SWAC title and reach the Celebration Bowl behind a pair of All-conference players.

Bulldogs running back Donovan Eaglin, and Defensive End Zareon Hayes were both named to the All-SWAC Preseason first team Offense and Defense respectively during festivities held at the Sheraton-Birmingham.

“Last year is in the past, and we’re looking forward to this year,” Maynor said. “We have a great schedule. We will have a great football game every weekend. It’s going to be so exciting to watch these guys play and develop and grow and win football games and representing the SWAC and the Celebration Bowl this year. Those are our goals, those are our plans, and we’re trying to reach them. Don’t forget, everybody likes their football team now, everybody loves their team bow, I love mine, so, we have high aspirations to win a championship.”

Eaglin, a transfer from Michigan State rushed for 873 yards and six touchdowns in his first season with the Bulldogs program.

“I was really getting my feet up from under me,” Eaglin said. “I really hadn’t played a lot of football since High School, because I didn’t play much at Michigan State. For me coming in the fourth man and dominate, just trying to get back into that shape, that football shape, I feel like I keep getting better each game. I feel like I’m in good shape starting from Game one. I feel like I’ll be ready to dominate and go out and win the Celebration Bowl.”

The Bulldogs open the season September 2nd against Vanderbilt.

“Being able to play against somebody other than ourselves,” Maynor added. “We think we will have a good offense, we think we will have a good defense, but you never know until you face the other opponents and live bullets. So we open up on the road against Vanderbilt and again we would like to be competitive as long as we can, and get out of there with no injuries.”

SWAC East

1. Florida A&M- 116 points (16)

2. Jackson State- 94 points (2)

3. Alabama State- 80 points (2)

4. Alabama A&M- 73 points (2)

5. Mississippi Valley State- 35 points (2)

6. Bethune-Cookman- 34 points

SWAC West

1. Southern- 122 points (13)

2. Alcorn State- 94 points (6)

3. Texas Southern- 73 points (1)

4. Grambling State- 69 points (2)

5. Prairie View A&M- 68 points (2)

6. Arkansas-Pine Bluff- 33 points

*First place votes listed in parenthesis ( )

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year -Jeremy Moussa, Florida A&M

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year-Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Tarmaine Edward Knight, 23,
Detention officer arrested for alleged plan to smuggle narcotics into Madison Co. Jail
Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
(Left) Rexolon L’Faye Jarman, Atlantis Jarman, and Marcia Barker have been charged with...
Six people arrested in Decatur fentanyl bust

Latest News

Sparkman High School Head Football Coach Ronnie Watson (center) meets with Media at an area...
Area High Schools participate in Football Media Days
Panthers quarterback Bryce Young signed a four-year contract Friday. (AP File Photo/Chris...
Panthers first-round pick QB Bryce Young signs 4-year rookie deal
Vols headline final day of SEC Football Media Days 2023
Tennessee Head Football Coach Josh Heupel address the Media at SEC Football Media Days July 20,...
Vols headline final day of SEC Football Media Days 2023