Back-to-school balloons with Up & Away Balloons

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The clock is ticking and it’s almost time for school to be back in session so make sure you have your back-to-school sign ready!

You have all your kid’s supplies packed and backpacks picked out, but you might not have a sign for their back-to-school pictures. Anna Nelson owner of Up & Away Balloons has the perfect DIY for your kiddos back to school pictures. Anna shares how you can easily create a unique prop for your pictures using a latex balloon, stickers, and some fun ribbons! All of these supplies can be picked up at your local craft store!

Up & Away Balloons (Anna Nelson)

Make sure to visit Up & Away Balloon’s website and Instagram to keep up with all things balloons!

