Woman introducing building technology resistant to severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the past years, scientists have noticed an increased frequency of tornadoes in the Southeast, carving a path of lost property and lives. Residents of North Alabama are still recovering after two tornadoes touched down last week. One woman is working to change lives and introduce building technology that she says will better protect families from severe weather.

After living through the devastation of Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 storm that made landfall in the Florida panhandle with maximum sustained wind of 160 mph, Florida native Annette Rubin wanted to discover ways to build homes in high-disaster-risk areas like Florida and Alabama.

”I just felt very helpless that my home was not strong enough to withstand the storm,” she said. “Knowing that I wasn’t able to protect my daughter was traumatizing, and it was very, very scary.”

Rubin’s home could only withstand winds up to 105 mph, and she wanted to change that, she said. So, she began researching building codes after Hurricane Michael. After spending about two years evaluating Structural Concrete Insulated Panels (SCIP), she decided to launch her business, Vero Building Systems.

While SCIP has been around for more than 40 years, there are only two plants, including her business, that offer the technology in the United States, according to Rubin.

SCIP only requires two raw materials called polystyrene core and steel wire, said Rubin. These are encapsulated by a material like concrete, stucco, or plaster creating a monolithic structure.

“The most amazing thing about our building system is how it integrates together,” said Rubin.

Rubin says not only can it better protect you from severe weather, like hurricanes, tornadoes, and earthquakes, but it’s bulletproof and fireproof. In tests, the technology withstood winds up to 250 miles per hour.

“You have your traditional slab. You install the panels. They all connect together, and then, you use shotcrete to finish them, creating that strong monolithic structure,” she said. “That’s really what gives it the strength...”

The technology can be added to many areas in the home, including exterior and interior walls, floors, stairs, landing, and the roof. Schools, hospitals, and businesses can also use the technology.

Although Vero Building Systems is based in Florida, SCIP is available to residents of the southeastern states. The product is sold to those people, so they can build their homes. Cost depends on various factors, including the location and finishes of their home. On average, the panels cost about $6 per square foot, said Rubin.

“Our goal is actually 7,700 lives that we want to impact. We want to help people feel safe in their homes. We want people to feel good about the materials they’re building with, feel good about, you know, the fact that they’re buying from a green plant that recycles everything,” said Rubin.

The technology has been certified by the International Code Council Evaluation Service and DrJ Engineering. Most recent testing was conducted last year in Florida.

If you’re interested in SCIP, you can contact Rubin and her team through the Vero Building Systems website.

