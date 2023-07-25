The W.C. Handy Festival is in full swing in The Shoals

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -The 42nd annual W.C. Handy Music Festival has local music scheduled all around the Shoals.

The local music festival started Thursday and will last for 11 days. It is named after Florence musician‚ William Christopher Handy, who is known as the “Father of the Blues.” Events range from early in the morning to late at night. However, each day is packed with an event centered around Shoals music.

Florence Mayor Andy Betterton said there is nothing that brings people together quite like music, especially in the shoals. He said he enjoys the festival just as much as the rest of the people here in the Shoals.

“It utilizes people of all ages,” Mayor Betterton explained. “It involves them. It’s a thing that certainly makes you smile. It makes us very very special. We’ve got events all over town, not just in our community but across the shoals. Somewhat in the order of 200 to 300 events.”

Mayor Betterton also said music is a connecting force between the locals and people just looking to find a place to have fun while visiting the Shoals. The festival will last until July 30.

