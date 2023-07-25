Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

The W.C. Handy Festival is in full swing in The Shoals

WAFF 48
By Aria Pons
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -The 42nd annual W.C. Handy Music Festival has local music scheduled all around the Shoals.

The local music festival started Thursday and will last for 11 days. It is named after Florence musician‚ William Christopher Handy, who is known as the “Father of the Blues.” Events range from early in the morning to late at night. However, each day is packed with an event centered around Shoals music.

Florence Mayor Andy Betterton said there is nothing that brings people together quite like music, especially in the shoals. He said he enjoys the festival just as much as the rest of the people here in the Shoals.

“It utilizes people of all ages,” Mayor Betterton explained. “It involves them. It’s a thing that certainly makes you smile. It makes us very very special. We’ve got events all over town, not just in our community but across the shoals. Somewhat in the order of 200 to 300 events.”

Mayor Betterton also said music is a connecting force between the locals and people just looking to find a place to have fun while visiting the Shoals. The festival will last until July 30.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash on Friday night on Interstate 565 and Jordan Lane claimed the life of one...
Gurley police officer placed on administrative leave following pursuit that led to the death of a bystander
Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities
National Weather Service confirms ef-1 tornado in Hampton Cove.
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Hampton Cove on Friday
Decatur police officers and the Morgan County Coroner's office investigate Saturday morning at...
Decatur man drowns in backyard pool

Latest News

Working with disabilities
Employment rates for people with disabilities hits record high nation wide
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Arab police search for domestic violence suspect after rifle-wielding attack
FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after the Republican's reelection victory,...
Gov. Kay Ivey awards grant to help low-income Shoals households pay the utilities
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Arab police search for wanted man