WATCH: Police chopper captures reunion with missing kid

A missing 4-year-old is safe after the authorities helped find the missing child. (Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (CNN) - A 4-year-old from Ohio was finally reunited with his loved ones.

The moment of relief for his family was caught on camera on Thursday.

Ohio State Patrol sent out its aviation crew to help locate the child after he was reported missing.

In the aerial footage taken, you can see the aviation crew spot the child in a field.

They helped lead searchers on the ground to him, and you can see the heart-warming moment of the adults running up to hug the child.

