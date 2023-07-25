Sunny, hot & humid for today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! Another sunny day for Tuesday after morning patchy fog burns off. Increasing humidity and hot temps. High temps low to mid 90s with a heat index close to 100. Patchy fog, low 70s.

Wednesday, hot & humid. Low to mid 90s, feels-like close to 100 with the humidity. The Summer-like heat & humidity will continue through the weekend.

Isolated storms Thursday through Saturday, but most locations remain dry. Temps low to mid 90s with feel-like temps 100 to 105 through Sunday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.