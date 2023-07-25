Deals
Sunny, hot & humid for today

First Alert Weather
Good morning! Another sunny day for Tuesday after morning patchy fog burns off. Increasing humidity and hot temps. High temps low to mid 90s with a heat index close to 100. Patchy fog, low 70s. Wednesday, hot & humid. Low to mid 90s, feels-like close to 100 with the humidity. The Summer-like heat & humidity will continue through the weekend. Isolated storms Thursday through Saturday, but most locations remain dry. Temps low to mid 90s with feel-like temps 100 to 105 through Sunday.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! Another sunny day for Tuesday after morning patchy fog burns off. Increasing humidity and hot temps. High temps low to mid 90s with a heat index close to 100. Patchy fog, low 70s.

Wednesday, hot & humid. Low to mid 90s, feels-like close to 100 with the humidity. The Summer-like heat & humidity will continue through the weekend.

Isolated storms Thursday through Saturday, but most locations remain dry. Temps low to mid 90s with feel-like temps 100 to 105 through Sunday.

