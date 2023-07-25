Somerville man in custody following pursuit of stolen motorcycle

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Somerville man is now in custody after an alleged motorcycle was stolen on Monday night.

According to Morgan County Deputies, they found suspect Joseph Naaman Wayne Flemming fleeing the scene in a stolen motorcycle in the 90 block of Water Tower Rd near Hwy 67.

The subject is now in custody following a stolen motorcycle pursuit. (Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say Flemming left the motorcycle behind, along with his iPhone and helmet, fleeing the scene on foot.

The MCSO later captured the suspect after a tip was received, following a brief foot pursuit.

He has been released on bond, according to deputies.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.