Six people arrested in Decatur fentanyl bust

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Department arrested six people on Monday night following a fentanyl trafficking investigation.

According to Decatur PD, investigators with the Vice/Narcotics Unit obtained search warrants for multiple residences on the basis of drug trafficking.

The initial suspect was identified as 34-year-old, Atlantis Lane Jarman.

Investigators, with the assistance of the Criminal Investigation Division, Patrol Division, Trinity Police Department, and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, searched the following residences: 900-block of Hillwood Drive SW, 1000-block of 7th Avenue SW, 100-block of Hudson Rd and 1200-block of Old Trinity Rd all located in Trinity.

Upon the searches, it was discovered there was approximately one lb. of cocaine/fentanyl mixture, 11 lbs. of marijuana, imitation controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, four firearms, and US currency between the multiple residences.

All individuals were placed under arrest and charged with the following:

Atlantis Jarman was charged with three counts of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of imitation controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana in the second degree, and tampering with physical evidence. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $331,500 bond.

Ulonda Marcia Barker, 57, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in cannabis. She was booked in the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Rexolon L’Faye Jarman, 22, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in cannabis. She was booked in the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

Courtney Patrice Moody, 39, was charged with possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an active warrant for failure to appear. She was booked in the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $1,399.70 bond.

Tanya Yvette Barker Bolden, 54, was charged with possession of an imitation controlled substance and loitering in a drug house. She was in the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $600 bond.

Latashia Nichole Cook, 42, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked in the Morgan County Jail to be held in lieu of a $300 bond.

Decatur Police say the US currency found was determined to be from drug sales.

