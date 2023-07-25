Residents of Huntsville Summit Apartments forced outside by apparent electrical issue

Deals
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of Huntsville Summit Apartments were forced outside Tuesday morning by an apparent electrical issue.

An official with Huntsville Fire and Rescue said the electrical issue created smoke but did not provide any other information.

A person who lives at the complex said residents were evacuated around 5:30 a.m.

Don Webster from Huntsville Emergency Management Services Inc. (HEMSI) said there are around 110 to 120 people waiting outside while the city leaders check out the building.

He said there are city transit buses on standby in case anyone living at the complex gets displaced. He said it is unclear at this time if that will be the case.

HEMSI paramedics are there keeping an eye on residents while they wait outside, but Webster said they have not treated anyone as of 10:30 a.m.

Webster said Huntsville Fire and Rescue has cooling tents set up for residents to use as the day gets hotter. WAFF 48′s crew on scene said there are also portable bathrooms set up.

In addition to HEMSI and Huntsville Fire and Rescue, Webster said the City of Huntsville’s Engineering Department, Huntsville Police Department, the Red Cross, and numerous other agencies are on scene.

WAFF 48 has reached out to the property managers of Huntsville Summit Apartments and the City of Huntsville for comment, but have not heard back.

