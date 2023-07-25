Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

NFL player says his dog was having an emergency when cited for driving 140 mph

Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison speaks to the media during an NFL...
Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison speaks to the media during an NFL football press conference in Eagan, Minn., Friday, April 28, 2023.(AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison told the state trooper who clocked him going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone last week that he was speeding because of an emergency involving his dog.

The Associated Press on Monday obtained an updated copy of the citation issued to Addison and filed with the St. Paul city attorney.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Addison was pulled over without resistance in a Lamborghini Urus at 3:07 a.m. Thursday by a trooper who was also traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 in St. Paul about a mile outside of downtown.

According to the citation, Addison said he was speeding because his dog was having an emergency at his residence. The nature of the emergency was not disclosed.

Addison said in a statement he made a mistake and used poor judgment. “I recognize and own that,” he said. “I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry.”

Addison was selected out of Southern California with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft, following the cost-cutting move to release veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen.

The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner for the nation’s top wide receiver at Pittsburgh, Addison transferred to USC for his final college season. He had 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022 for the Trojans. In two years with the Panthers, Addison had 2,259 receiving yards.

ESPN first reported Addison’s stated reason for speeding.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Tarmaine Edward Knight, 23,
Detention officer arrested for alleged plan to smuggle narcotics into Madison Co. Jail
Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
A two-vehicle crash on Friday night on Interstate 565 and Jordan Lane claimed the life of one...
Gurley police officer placed on administrative leave following pursuit that led to the death of a bystander

Latest News

FILE - Ground beef is displayed for sale, April 1, 2017, at a market in Washington. Federal...
Salmonella in ground beef sickens 16, hospitalizing 6, in 4 states, CDC says
FILE - Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Meet Cute" in New York on Sept. 20, 2022....
Pete Davidson to do 50 hours of community service after charge of driving into Beverly Hills house
Robert Hadden, center, leaves the federal courthouse in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023....
Gynecologist accused of sexually abusing over 200 patients is sentenced to 20 years in prison
Back-to-School 2022
Back-to-School 2023: View full list of start dates for schools across the Tennessee Valley
President Joe Biden signs a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley...
For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story