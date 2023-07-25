Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Mustard Skittles are now a thing, yes really

The candy has partnered with French’s to make a new tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.
The candy has partnered with French’s to make a new tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.(MCCORMICK & CO, FRENCH'S)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new flavor is joining the Skittles’ rainbow.

The candy has partnered with French’s to make a new tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.

The collaboration is in celebration of National Mustard Day on Aug. 5.

Unfortunately, or fortunately, the new Skittle will only be available at French’s “Mustard Mobile” in select cities.

It’s making stops in Atlanta on July 31, Washington, D.C. on Aug. 2 and New York on Aug. 5.

Fans can also enter an online sweepstakes for a chance to win a package of the mustard-flavored Skittles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
Tarmaine Edward Knight, 23,
Detention officer arrested for alleged plan to smuggle narcotics into Madison Co. Jail
One dead after police pursuit in Huntsville
Unanswered questions loom after police pursuit leaves one man dead, Gurley officer hospitalized

Latest News

A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in...
Defense wants Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s long-dead father exhumed to prove paternity
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning...
Biden’s dog Commander has bitten Secret Service officers 10 times in four months, records show
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Residents evacuated from Huntsville apartment complex on Tuesday
Residents of Huntsville Summit Apartments forced outside by apparent electrical issue
Katie Ledecky of United States reacts after the women's 1500m freestyle finals at the World...
Katie Ledecky wins gold in 1,500 at the swimming worlds to tie mark set by Michael Phelps