Man in custody following pursuit of stolen motorcycle

A man is now in custody after an alleged motorcycle was stolen on Monday night.

By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is now in custody after an alleged motorcycle was stolen on Monday night.

According to Morgan County Deputies, they found suspect Joseph Naaman Wayne Flemming fleeing the scene in a stolen motorcycle in the 90 block of Water Tower Rd near Hwy 67.




Deputies say Flemming left the motorcycle behind, along with his iPhone and helmet, fleeing the scene on foot.

The MCSO later captured the suspect after a tip was received, following a brief foot pursuit.

