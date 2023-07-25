Deals
Luke Combs brings young cancer survivor on stage to sing ‘Fast Car’

Luke Combs welcomed a child on stage to sing 'Fast Car' during a concert at Foxborough,...
Luke Combs welcomed a child on stage to sing 'Fast Car' during a concert at Foxborough, Massachusetts.(Photo provided by Circle)
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Country singer, Luke Combs, made a young boy’s dream come true by bringing him on stage to sing “Fast Car.”

Eight-year-old Cooper Massengil, who just recently beat his battle with cancer, has a deep admiration and love for Combs’ music. Meeting his favorite artist meant the world to him.

Cooper was diagnosed with leukemia at just 3 years old. He faced the illness with bravery and underwent numerous surgeries throughout his journey.

“It was a lot. To watch your child go through what he had to go through was unbelievable,” Cooper’s mother Melissa Massengill told CBS Boston.

After hearing about Cooper’s dream, Combs welcomed him onto the stage during his performance in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Saturday, July 22, as reported by CBS Boston.

When Make-A-Wish caught wind of his journey, they knew they wanted to grant him the very special wish of meeting Combs in person.

“When I was walking up, everyone was shouting my name. It felt great,” Cooper said.

Luke Combs will continue his 2023 World Tour with a series of exciting shows lined up until mid-October.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

