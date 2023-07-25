Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Lincoln Health Medical Center highlights upgrades since Huntsville Hospital partnership

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reports
By Romario Gardner
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lincoln Co., Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln Health Medical Center is celebrating its one-year anniversary, since partnering with Huntsville Hospital.

Director Mary Beth Seals believes the timing couldn’t be any better.

“This merger was a saving grace for us,” said Seals, " They came in and took over when we needed them most.”

Seals said the merger garnered several improvements over the past year including the purchase of a nuclear medicine camera, and more staffing across the board to help with patient care. She said the number of vacant positions was slashed from 90 before the merger, down to now 50. Another added benefit is new construction to the main facility’s exterior to add new paint, and renovating of the Patrick Rehab and Wellness Center which was at risk of closing in prior years. Seals said these improvements are vital.

“It is so important for a community of this size to have a hospital that they can turn to,” said Seals, “You see so many small rural health organizations that are closing, you know, whether that’s due to financial restraints, or just the fact that they’re, they’re not used anymore if people are going to the bigger and better organizations.”

Emergency department director Matt Ulrich said the merger also helps keep people local when tragedy strikes.

“They’re not having to travel to Nashville, and we’re just blessed to have the resources that Huntsville hospital Gives us at our fingertips,” said Ulrich.”

One of the resources includes the ability to transfer a patient to Huntsville Hospital in case more intensive care is needed. Ulrich said his time working at Huntsville Hospital prior to heading back home to Lincoln Health makes him confident in future success.

“In the larger facilities, they have so many resources and this may be a small hospital, but we don’t have to think small. We can think big,” said Ulrich.

This is only the first of 40 years for the partnership

Seals said the facility is expected to fully integrate within the Huntsville Hospital network in the coming years for more advanced data sharing.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash on Friday night on Interstate 565 and Jordan Lane claimed the life of one...
Gurley police officer placed on administrative leave following pursuit that led to the death of a bystander
Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities
National Weather Service confirms ef-1 tornado in Hampton Cove.
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Hampton Cove on Friday
Decatur police officers and the Morgan County Coroner's office investigate Saturday morning at...
Decatur man drowns in backyard pool

Latest News

Lincoln Health Medical Hospital celebrates one-year of partnership with Huntsville Hospital
Lincoln Health Medical Hospital celebrates one-year of partnership with Huntsville Hospital
Working with disabilities
Employment rates for people with disabilities hits record high nation wide
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Arab police search for domestic violence suspect after rifle-wielding attack
FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after the Republican's reelection victory,...
Gov. Kay Ivey awards grant to help low-income Shoals households pay the utilities