Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

At least 3 US cities listed in the top 10 most polluted in the world

FILE - The Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air...
FILE - The Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air quality was categorized "unhealthy" by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, on June 27, 2023. Fine particle pollution caused by smoke from Canada’s wildfires has affected air quality this summer. (AP Photo/Claire Savage, file)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Smoke from the ongoing wildfires burning across Canada has led to at least three major cities in the U.S. being listed in the top ten most polluted in the world.

According to IQAir, Chicago is ranked sixth, Minneapolis is ranked ninth and Detroit is ranked tenth.

The air quality in Chicago is listed as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” while the air quality in Minneapolis and Detroit are listed as “moderate.”

The National Weather Service has issued air quality alerts for Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and portions of Illinois and Indiana because of smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
Tarmaine Edward Knight, 23,
Detention officer arrested for alleged plan to smuggle narcotics into Madison Co. Jail
One dead after police pursuit in Huntsville
Unanswered questions loom after police pursuit leaves one man dead, Gurley officer hospitalized

Latest News

First Lady Jill Biden delivers a speech during a ceremony at the UNESCO headquarters Tuesday,...
Jill Biden marks US reentry into UNESCO with a flag-raising ceremony in Paris
(Left) Rexolon L’Faye Jarman, Atlantis Jarman, and Marcia Barker have been charged with...
Six people arrested in Decatur fentanyl bust
A missing 4-year-old is safe after the authorities helped find the missing child.
WATCH: Police chopper captures reunion with missing kid
Friends and family members of a North Carolina woman are asking for the public's help.
Missing North Carolina woman’s SUV, phone found