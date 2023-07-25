Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Increasing Heat & Humidity This Afternoon

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee will feel increasing humidity and hot temperatures reaching into the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be close to 100, so make sure to stay hydrated. A stray shower or storm will be possible for areas mainly east of I-65 through the afternoon and into the early evening hours, but most locations should stay dry. Expect mostly clear skies overnight with more of a warm and muggy feel as overnight lows fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday will continue the heat and humidity with afternoon highs topping back out in the low to mid 90s. Feels-like temperatures will remain in the triple digits when you factor in the humidity, so continue to practice heat safety.

Isolated storms will be possible Thursday through Saturday, but most locations will remain dry. Temperatures won’t really change much with highs still peaking in the low to mid-90s and heat indices ranging between 100 to 105 degrees through Sunday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
Tarmaine Edward Knight, 23,
Detention officer arrested for alleged plan to smuggle narcotics into Madison Co. Jail
A two-vehicle crash on Friday night on Interstate 565 and Jordan Lane claimed the life of one...
Gurley police officer placed on administrative leave following pursuit that led to the death of a bystander

Latest News

WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF 48 First Alert Forecast: Sunny, hot & humid in Tennessee Valley on Tuesday
Good morning! Another sunny day for Tuesday after morning patchy fog burns off. Increasing...
Sunny, hot & humid for today
WAFF 10 p.m. Monday weather forecast
First Alert Weather
Fantastic Start to the Week! More Sunny Days Ahead