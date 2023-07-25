Increasing Heat & Humidity This Afternoon

North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee will feel increasing humidity and hot temperatures reaching into the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be close to 100, so make sure to stay hydrated. A stray shower or storm will be possible for areas mainly east of I-65 through the afternoon and into the early evening hours, but most locations should stay dry. Expect mostly clear skies overnight with more of a warm and muggy feel as overnight lows fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday will continue the heat and humidity with afternoon highs topping back out in the low to mid 90s. Feels-like temperatures will remain in the triple digits when you factor in the humidity, so continue to practice heat safety.

Isolated storms will be possible Thursday through Saturday, but most locations will remain dry. Temperatures won’t really change much with highs still peaking in the low to mid-90s and heat indices ranging between 100 to 105 degrees through Sunday.

