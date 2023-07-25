Deals
Hit the green in support of local charities

The 14th Annual Star Charity Golf Classic is happening on September 18
Star Charity Golf Classic event organizers talk details and charitable benefits.
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every year, Star Market and Star Discount Pharmacy host the Star Charity Golf Classic to support charity. For their fourteenth annual tournament, all proceeds will go to The National Children’s Advocacy Center and The Military Child Education Coalition.

Golfers at The Ledges
Golfers at The Ledges

The event is held at The Ledges in Huntsville and those in attendance will hear music from Microwave Dave, enjoy a stake dinner and have access to a silent auction. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a beginner, this event is perfect for everyone! Grab your clubs, practice your swing, and get ready to show off your skills on the stunning greens of The Ledges. Expect a day filled with laughter, friendly competition, loads of food and drink, and plenty of opportunities to network and make new friends.

Woman on the green at The Ledges
Woman on the green at The Ledges

Not only will you have a blast playing golf, but you’ll also be positively impacting the community. The proceeds from this event will go directly to support the National Children’s Advocacy Center and the Military Child Education Coalition, making a difference in the lives of those in need.

Golf carts at The Ledges
Golf carts at The Ledges

Golf flags go on sale on August 1 at all Star Market and Star Discount Pharmacy locations. They are sold in $1 and $5 increments. Sponsorship levels that include team entry fees are available. To make a sponsorship inquiry, contact Emily Trahan at Emily.trahan@starmarketrx.com. Visit here to sign up and get more information on the event. Not interested in playing but want to make a donation anyway? Feel free to do so here.

