Gov. Kay Ivey awards grant to help low-income Shoals households pay the utilities

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey is sending thousands of dollars to help low-income communities across the shoals.

Gov. Ivey is allocating $49,000 to the Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama. This is part of a $1.2 million grant package for the state from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This grant will allow 18 community service agencies across the state to assist people in their area.

The Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama works to assist Lauderdale and Colbert counties with various programs. One of the programs, the utility assistance program, aids low-income households in paying for cooling in the summer and heating in the winter.

The non-profit helps around 3,000 people a year. It was established in 1965 by the federal government in order to help fight against poverty in the Shoals.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.