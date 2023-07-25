Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Gov. Kay Ivey awards grant to help low-income Shoals households pay the utilities

WAFF 48
By Aria Pons
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey is sending thousands of dollars to help low-income communities across the shoals.

Gov. Ivey is allocating $49,000 to the Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama. This is part of a $1.2 million grant package for the state from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This grant will allow 18 community service agencies across the state to assist people in their area.

The Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama works to assist Lauderdale and Colbert counties with various programs. One of the programs, the utility assistance program, aids low-income households in paying for cooling in the summer and heating in the winter.

The non-profit helps around 3,000 people a year. It was established in 1965 by the federal government in order to help fight against poverty in the Shoals.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash on Friday night on Interstate 565 and Jordan Lane claimed the life of one...
Gurley police officer placed on administrative leave following pursuit that led to the death of a bystander
Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities
National Weather Service confirms ef-1 tornado in Hampton Cove.
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Hampton Cove on Friday
Decatur police officers and the Morgan County Coroner's office investigate Saturday morning at...
Decatur man drowns in backyard pool

Latest News

Working with disabilities
Employment rates for people with disabilities hits record high nation wide
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Arab police search for domestic violence suspect after rifle-wielding attack
WAFF 48
The W.C. Handy Festival is in full swing in The Shoals
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Arab police search for wanted man