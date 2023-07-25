Employment rates for people with disabilities hits record high nation wide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Across the country, people with disabilities are seeing record high employment numbers. Almost 2 million more people with disabilities have joined the work force since the start of the pandemic.

Trevor Aslup is one special needs employee who is a part of that growing employment number. Trevor has worked for Charlie Foster’s Coffee Shop in Huntsville for over 2 years.

“I love working here, it’s just a dream come true,” Trevor said.

Currently 7.6 million disabled people are employed in the U.S. compared to 4.8 million in April of 2020 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Owner of Charlie Foster’s Austin Jenkins said when it comes to hard workers, Trevor sets the bar high. It’s no surprise to him that the disability employment rate has significantly grown in the past few years.

“Trevor has taught me a lot more than I’ll ever teach him. Trevor has never called out of work so he’s dependable and that’s number one, and number two he’s always in a good mood,” Jenkins said. “I don’t want to be here every day but Trevor seems to always want to be here.”

The national employment-to-population ratio for disabled individuals currently stands at a record high of 22.4%. However, that statistic includes people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Terri Haisten with The Arc, an organization that works to get people with disabilities into the workforce, said Alabama has a low employment rate of roughly 11% for people with intellectual disabilities.

“People sometimes have pre-conceived notions of what a person with an intellectual disability can or can’t do and they are pleasantly surprised once they really see what they are capable of,” Haisten said

As for Trevor, he hopes employers will continue to see the potential in special needs employees, just like Austin did in him.

“I love working with these amazing people here. they are so friendly, sweet and always want to help me,” Trevor said. “That’s my passion, this is the best place I could ever have a job in.”

