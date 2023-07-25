Deals
Elitaire Boutique’s guide to table top decor

Tabletop decorations with Elitaire Boutique
By Emmalee Ramos
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether there is a holiday coming up or you just want to spruce up your table-top decorations, Elitaire Boutique has the perfect recommendations for you!

Elitaire Boutique décor
Elitaire Boutique décor(Emmalee Ramos)

Thanks to the ladies at Elitaire Boutique they have some tips on how to style any table! Kayla and Katelyn showcased a couple of decor items that they love to style on their tables! They recommend using items like books or coasters to add color to your tables! Things like books can be the perfect decor items because they can also serve as conversation starters.

Elitaire Boutique tabletop decorations.
Elitaire Boutique tabletop decorations.(Elitaire Boutique)

If you are looking for a hostess gift then make sure to check out their boutique for the perfect options! They have a variety of items like candles, silk scarves, and even stationery!

Elitaire Boutique coasters
Elitaire Boutique coasters(Elitaire Boutique)

Make sure to visit their Facebook or check out their store in Huntsville to find the best tabletop decorations and hostess gifts!

