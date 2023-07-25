‘Charges are forthcoming’ for those responsible in viral assault at ‘Rock the South’

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Police Department said charges are forthcoming in the viral assault that took place at the Rock the South festival over the weekend. Officers tell WBRC that they have everyone identified in the assault.

Investigators are working with the District Attorney’s Office to determine what each individual could be charged with. Investigators said that the charges could vary based on the victim(s) injuries.

“I have a concussion, fractured nose, um, had to get like glued up right here,” said assault survivor Reid Watts.

Watts had to go to the hospital as a result of the assault. As for what started it, Watts says a middle-aged man thought he spilled beer on him. Watts said that he was not even drinking and the two shook hands, but not long after things took a turn for the worst.

“A couple of my friends had to go to the bathroom, and as soon as they left, that’s when I was jumped, I think it was by the dude’s friends, I guess, probably four or five guys.”

Watts believes he could identify a few of the men involved, but not everyone. Rock the South organizers stress those responsible should and will face consequences.

“These things happen, it is never acceptable when it happens. We are going to put them under the jail if we can… Our fans have poured in support. We have thousands of pictures of these guys and like I said, I don’t think it is going to be long before these guys are in jail,” said Rock the South founder Shane Quick.

The festival offered a large reward and lifetime tickets for people to come forward with information on the assault. Cullman Police Department has been flooded with information and pictures of the people involved.

Thank you to all who have sent in pictures, videos and comments identifying those who are involved in the assault this... Posted by Cullman Police Department on Monday, July 24, 2023

They took to social media to say thank you to all those who have helped, and ask that anyone who witnessed the assault first hand come forward and share what they know.

