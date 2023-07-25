Deals
Back-to-School 2023: View full list of start dates for schools across the Tennessee Valley

By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students will be heading back to the classrooms beginning the first week of August. To find out when your student starts their new school year continue to the bottom of this story.

Submit your first day of school pictures here:

Find your school system’s first day:

Tuesday, August 1

Wednesday, August 2

Thursday, August 3

Friday, August 4

Tuesday, August 8

  • Albertville City Schools (Students A-G)

Wednesday, August 9

Thursday, August 10

Monday, August 14

