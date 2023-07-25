Back-to-School 2023: View full list of start dates for schools across the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students will be heading back to the classrooms beginning the first week of August. To find out when your student starts their new school year continue to the bottom of this story.

Find your school system’s first day:

Tuesday, August 1

Lincoln County Schools (The first day will be a half day and August 2 will be the first full day) (The first day will be a half day and August 2 will be the first full day)

Fayetteville City Schools (The first day will be a half day and August 2 will be the first full day) ) (The first day will be a half day and August 2 will be the first full day)

Wednesday, August 2

Thursday, August 3

Friday, August 4

Tuesday, August 8

Albertville City Schools (Students A-G)

Wednesday, August 9

Albertville City Schools (Students H-O)

Boaz City Schools

Thursday, August 10

Albertville City Schools (Students P-Z)

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy

Monday, August 14

