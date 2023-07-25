Back-to-School 2023: View full list of start dates for schools across the Tennessee Valley
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students will be heading back to the classrooms beginning the first week of August. To find out when your student starts their new school year continue to the bottom of this story.
Find your school system’s first day:
Tuesday, August 1
- Lincoln County Schools (The first day will be a half day and August 2 will be the first full day)
- Fayetteville City Schools (The first day will be a half day and August 2 will be the first full day) )
Wednesday, August 2
- Huntsville City Schools
- Holy Family Parochial School
- Madison County Schools
- Holy Spirit Regional Catholic School
- St. John the Baptist School (Last names A-L)
- St. John Paul II Catholic High School
Thursday, August 3
- St. John the Baptist School (Last names M-Z)
- Madison City Schools
- Muscle Shoals City Schools
- Sheffield City Schools
- Tuscumbia City Schools
Friday, August 4
Tuesday, August 8
- Albertville City Schools (Students A-G)
Wednesday, August 9
- Albertville City Schools (Students H-O)
- Boaz City Schools
Thursday, August 10
- Albertville City Schools (Students P-Z)
- Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
Monday, August 14
