Authorities investigating after 2 free divers drown off Hawaii coast

Two free divers in their 20s apparently drowned early Sunday after getting into trouble in waters off Oahu’s North Shore, first responders said. (SOURCE: KHNL)
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Two free divers drowned early Sunday after they got into trouble in the waters off Hawaii, according to authorities.

KHNL reports the victims were in-laws, one 29 years old while the other was 28.

Officials said the 29-year-old was pulled from the water off Oahu’s North Shore around 4:30 a.m., hours after he had gone missing. The 28-year-old man was found about two hours later. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Huakakai Keohuloa, who has been swimming in the area for more than 20 years, said the waters there can be treacherous.

“I can see how it could happen very easily,” Keohuloa said. “There’s a really shallow reef. It’s about ankle deep. It will crack the skull no problem.”

The Honolulu Fire Department was called about the missing divers around 3:40 a.m. and responded with five units staffed with 16 personnel.

Logan Dixon, a dive instructor on the North Shore, said just having a partner with you in the water is not enough.

“The more divers you have out in the water, usually that’s more eyes on the spot,” Dixon said. “Safety in numbers.”

Locals said signs have been posted warning swimmers of strong currents.

Officials are conducting an investigation to determine exactly how the men died.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

