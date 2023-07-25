Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Arab police search for domestic violence suspect after rifle-wielding attack

Police believe the suspect fled by entering a vehicle with someone on Cullman Road
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Police Officers in Arab are on the hunt for 37-year-old Charles Edward Crocker II after he allegedly entered a woman’s apartment armed with a rifle.

Chief of Police Shane Washburn says officers responded to Stone Creek Apartments, a public housing complex, at around 8:20 pm Sunday night to a 911 call regarding a domestic dispute.

Washburn says officers arrived on the scene to find only the victim who says Crocker fled on foot toward a wooded area near the complex. Washburn would not disclose what took place during the dispute but did confirm that the suspect, Crocker, was carrying a rifle.

Officers searching the area spotted Crocker in a wooded area behind a Dollar General near the apartment complex. Chief Washburn says officers attempted to stop him, but Crocker fled once more into the wooded area in the direction of the apartments.

Washburn says a perimeter was set up with the help of the Guntersville Police Department, and Marshall County Sheriff Deputies. Search dogs and drones were deployed at this time which lead officers back to Cullman Road.

Search dogs stopped tracking Crocker’s scent on Cullman Road, and it is believed by officers that Crocker may have entered a vehicle and left the scene.

”I never want to say that it’s not a threat because we never know. He took enough action last night that there was a threat, and that behavior may persist. I wouldn’t say that he’s not a threat, but definitely if you come across him or come in contact with him, call your local authorities or the Arab Police Department,” Washburn said

Chief Washburn says Crocker is a bald, white male with a long red beard. He says Crocker was last seen wearing a gray shirt with black shorts. When he is apprehended, he will be charged with domestic violence and attempting to elude officers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Edward Crocker can contact the Arab Police Department at 256-586-8124.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash on Friday night on Interstate 565 and Jordan Lane claimed the life of one...
Gurley police officer placed on administrative leave following pursuit that led to the death of a bystander
Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities
National Weather Service confirms ef-1 tornado in Hampton Cove.
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Hampton Cove on Friday
Decatur police officers and the Morgan County Coroner's office investigate Saturday morning at...
Decatur man drowns in backyard pool

Latest News

Working with disabilities
Employment rates for people with disabilities hits record high nation wide
FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after the Republican's reelection victory,...
Gov. Kay Ivey awards grant to help low-income Shoals households pay the utilities
WAFF 48
The W.C. Handy Festival is in full swing in The Shoals
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Arab police search for wanted man