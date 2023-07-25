Arab police search for domestic violence suspect after rifle-wielding attack

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Police Officers in Arab are on the hunt for 37-year-old Charles Edward Crocker II after he allegedly entered a woman’s apartment armed with a rifle.

Chief of Police Shane Washburn says officers responded to Stone Creek Apartments, a public housing complex, at around 8:20 pm Sunday night to a 911 call regarding a domestic dispute.

Washburn says officers arrived on the scene to find only the victim who says Crocker fled on foot toward a wooded area near the complex. Washburn would not disclose what took place during the dispute but did confirm that the suspect, Crocker, was carrying a rifle.

Officers searching the area spotted Crocker in a wooded area behind a Dollar General near the apartment complex. Chief Washburn says officers attempted to stop him, but Crocker fled once more into the wooded area in the direction of the apartments.

Washburn says a perimeter was set up with the help of the Guntersville Police Department, and Marshall County Sheriff Deputies. Search dogs and drones were deployed at this time which lead officers back to Cullman Road.

Search dogs stopped tracking Crocker’s scent on Cullman Road, and it is believed by officers that Crocker may have entered a vehicle and left the scene.

”I never want to say that it’s not a threat because we never know. He took enough action last night that there was a threat, and that behavior may persist. I wouldn’t say that he’s not a threat, but definitely if you come across him or come in contact with him, call your local authorities or the Arab Police Department,” Washburn said

Chief Washburn says Crocker is a bald, white male with a long red beard. He says Crocker was last seen wearing a gray shirt with black shorts. When he is apprehended, he will be charged with domestic violence and attempting to elude officers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Edward Crocker can contact the Arab Police Department at 256-586-8124.

