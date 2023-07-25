Alabama’s second Food City location breaks ground in Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - There soon will be two Food City grocers in the North Alabama region.

In early 2024 a Food City grocery store is expected to open in Fort Payne, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. Officials from the grocer broke ground Tuesday on the new Food City location at 1015 Gault Ave. S. The retail supermarket which is headquartered out of Abington, VA will house a 54,000-square-foot retail space.

The grocery store will be complete with an in-store bakery and deli, complete with a hot food bar, large café seating area, fireplace, Asian wok, fresh food bar offering a variety of soup, salad, and fruit selections, hickory wood smoker, brick pizza oven, and fresh sushi. Full-service meat and seafood departments will offer top-quality meats, including Certified Angus Beef and pre-marinated/seasoned oven-ready products. In-house butchers will be available to hand-cut steaks and fresh meat to order. Expanded grocery, frozen food, and produce departments will go well beyond the normal fare with a huge selection of specialty, gourmet, and vegan items.

“We are excited to be joining the Fort Payne retail community. We look forward to constructing a state-of-the-art supermarket that will create quality jobs and tax revenue for the residents of Fort Payne and DeKalb County,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

The new location will also feature several award-winning energy-saving concepts, the company stated, ranging from energy-efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights, and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100% LED lighting.

