18-year-old faces sentencing hearing for killing 5 people in 2019

WAFF 48's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - 18-year-old Mason Sisk will find out his sentence on Tuesday.

In April, he was convicted of killing his five family members in their Elkmont Home in 2019.

Limestone County deputies found a family of five shot and killed in their own beds in the middle of the night. Father and Mother, John and Mary Sisk, and three of their children, six-year-old Grayson, four-year-old Aurora, and six-month-old Coulson Sisk.

Mason Sisk was found guilty of four capital murder charges, one charge for killing more than one person and three for killing a person under 18 years old.

Usually, the defendant is faced with two sentencing options: the death penalty or life in prison without parole. That’s only true for people over 18 years old when they committed the crime after a landmark 2005 Supreme Court decision.

Sisk was 14 years old when his family was killed. According to new court documents the jury and judge choose to sentence Mason Sisk to prison for life with or without parole.

The sentencing hearing starts at 9 a.m. at the Limestone County Courthouse.

