12 dogs, box of kittens dumped on side of the road within 24 hours in Winchester

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office urged owners to surrender pets they cannot take care of to animal control.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than a dozen animals were dumped by their owners in a span of 24 hours in Franklin County.

A box filled with kittens was found on the side of Highway 41A in Winchester on Tuesday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Police are looking for the identity of the person who left the litter behind.

Twelve dogs were also found abandoned on the side of the road, only a few hours apart.

“If you have dogs or cats that you cannot take care of, you can surrender these animals at our Animal Control Office,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Franklin County Animal Control and our office is asking for your help identifying the person that dumped these kittens...

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

