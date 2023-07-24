Deals
Two Huntsville breweries announce closures at end of July

Two Huntsville breweries are set to close on July 31.(Salty Nut Brewery and Fractual Brewing Project)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Brewery fans in Huntsville will have to get their fix at these two spots soon before they close for good.

Two different breweries in Huntsville, Salty Nut Brewery and Fractal Brewing Project, will be closing their doors on July 31.

Salty Nut announced its decision to close the popular brewery on its Facebook page last Friday, with no reason for the closure, but hopes the community can come out before they close. The brewery also hopes to share some throwback pics until their last day, so if you happen to have any Salty Nut memories, they want to see them.

While Fractal Brewing announced on its Facebook page Sunday its decision to close the popular stomping ground for Huntsville City FC patrons. The brewery has been around for nearly four years, stating its reason for closure comes from the impact of COVID, the lingering supply chain issues, and overall changes in the beer industry, which they say make it impossible to continue to provide business.

Don’t miss an opportunity to check out these breweries before they are gone for good.

