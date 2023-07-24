Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Popeyes adds viral ‘girl dinner’ to its menu

Popeyes has added a viral "girl dinner" to its menu.
Popeyes has added a viral "girl dinner" to its menu.(Popeyes)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Popeyes is in the business of TikTok trends.

The fast food chain has come up with its own version of the viral “girl dinner,” now an option on its menu.

The “girl dinner” is basically a personal snack plate made up of existing ingredients in the fridge and pantry.

Popeyes’ take on it is a variety of side dishes that have to be ordered individually, such as mashed potatoes, Cajun fries and biscuits.

The special “girl dinner” tab is only available on Popeyes’ website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash on Friday night on Interstate 565 and Jordan Lane claimed the life of one...
Gurley police officer placed on administrative leave following pursuit that led to the death of a bystander
Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
National Weather Service confirms ef-1 tornado in Hampton Cove.
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Hampton Cove on Friday
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities
Decatur police officers and the Morgan County Coroner's office investigate Saturday morning at...
Decatur man drowns in backyard pool

Latest News

Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Bishop Dwight Pate with Church Point Ministries, 68, said he believes healing will come from...
Pastor locks himself in prayer room until crime gets better
Workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the...
Biden administration sues Texas governor over Rio Grande buoy barrier that’s meant to stop migrants