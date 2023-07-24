Madison Hospital brings in first ‘Canines for Coping’ facility dog

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Hospital through the efforts of Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) is bringing in the hospital’s first dog after expanding its Canine for Coping facility dog program.

According to a press release from HHF, a lovable black Labrador named Apple will be Madison Hospital’s first dog for the program. The expansion comes to Madison Hospital thanks to a Madison couple’s donation to HHF in memory of their son.

Apple will be able to deliver services surrounding patients’ medical goals, be present during procedures, as well as, assist with bereavement. The program hopes to result in an increase in healing, decreased anxiety, improved mood, and reduced blood pressure.

Leadership at Madison Hospital will also anticipate Apple’s needs, along with her handler Joe Taylor, a licensed psychological technician, to be a great opportunity for patients seeking mental health care, dementia, and Alzheimer’s support.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.