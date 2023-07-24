Huntsville Adventurer shares must-see landmarks in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are looking to get out in nature this month, David Parham a.k.a the Huntsville Adventurer has the best locations for you to visit!

David suggested visiting Monte Sano Park in Huntsville, Alabama. It’s a great place to go hiking, with multiple trails to choose from. One of the trails even takes you through a rock tunnel!

Stone Cut Trails- Monte Sano (David Parham)

Next, David recommends visiting Pisgah Gorge. The gorge offers a stunning view of Alabama’s landscape and features two large waterfalls that are worth seeing!

View of Pisgah Gorge (David Parham)

David also recommends visiting DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne, Alabama to see the impressive DeSoto Falls! This waterfall is one of the tallest in the state of Alabama. You can hike to a vantage point of it or even to the bottom for a great view.

View of DeSoto Falls (David Parham)

In northwest Alabama, Dismal Canyons is known for having glow worms at their park. These glow worms are unique to only a few places on Earth and are close to the ones found in Australia and New Zealand. Dismal Canyons offers guided night tours that allow visitors to see these insects.

View of Dismal Canyons (David Parham)

Keep up with David’s adventures on Instagram or check out his website!

