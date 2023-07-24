Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Governor Lee announces tax holiday on back-to-school items

From midnight this Friday through Sunday, Tennesseans will not be charged a sales tax on select clothes, school supplies, or computers.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee is making back-to-school shopping a little easier for Tennesseans this week.

According to a release from Governor Lee’s office, the state and local sales tax on clothing, school supplies, and computers will be suspended from midnight this Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30. The traditional tax holiday is expected to save Tennesseans up to 9.75% on their back-to-school items.

“Tennessee’s commitment to strong fiscal stewardship has allowed our state to cut taxes and put dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Tennesseans,” Gov. Lee said. “I encourage every Tennessee family to take advantage of back-to-school savings this weekend and thank the General Assembly for partnering to provide direct financial relief for taxpayers.”

For more information on what items qualify as tax-free this weekend, all the details are available here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash on Friday night on Interstate 565 and Jordan Lane claimed the life of one...
Crash after police pursuit in Huntsville ends in bystander dead
Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
National Weather Service confirms ef-1 tornado in Hampton Cove.
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Hampton Cove on Friday
Decatur police officers and the Morgan County Coroner's office investigate Saturday morning at...
Decatur man drowns in backyard pool
Timothy Nolen (left) was arrested after Lauderdale County deputies claim they found meth in his...
Lauderdale Deputies find ‘meth burger’ during traffic stop

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police will hold news conference to provide update on Carlee Russell case
(File)
Detention officer arrested for alleged plan to smuggle narcotics into Madison Co. Jail
Albertville City School System looks to fill superintendent role.
Albertville Board of Education announces 5 finalist candidates for superintendent
Two Huntsville breweries are set to close on July 31.
Two Huntsville breweries announce closures at end of July
Canines for Coping first facility dog, Apple, at Madison Hospital greeting a patient.
Madison Hospital brings in first ‘Canines for Coping’ facility dog