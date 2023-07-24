Fantastic Start to the Week! More Sunny Days Ahead

Expect nice weather and plenty of sunshine today to kick off your work week. Afternoon highs will reach near 90 degrees with low humidity. We’ll stay rain-free and mostly clear into the evening hours with a few areas of patchy fog developing overnight. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s through Tuesday morning.

More sun and drier weather continues for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures and humidity increasing. On both days, highs will climb into the low to mid-90s and heat indices will be close to the triple digits by Wednesday, so remember to drink plenty of fluids.

More heat and humidity is expected on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and a few isolated showers and storms are possible, but most locations will still remain relatively dry as we close out the month of July.

