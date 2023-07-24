Detention officer arrested for alleged plan to smuggle narcotics into Madison Co. Jail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County Jail detention officer has now been taken into custody following drug charges.

The North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) has charged 23-year-old, Tarmaine Edward Knight with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime (distribution) and possession of marijuana, following an investigation, according to Huntsville Police.

NADTF agents say that Knight planned to smuggle narcotics into the Madison County Jail while he was working as a detention officer. He was taken into custody without incident in the 1200 block of Willowbrook Drive on July 21. NADTF says there is no evidence indicating Knight smuggled drugs into the jail at any time.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office cooperated with the investigation and assisted agents.

Huntsville Police says the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.