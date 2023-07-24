Cooking with Kids: Solomon’s S’mores

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As summer break quickly comes to an end, what better way to commemorate than making some s’mores by the campfire?

Solomon is an expert in s’mores making! His parents own and operate Selah’s Acres where every weekend, their guests are treated to specialty s’mores. He loves taking non-traditional things like animal crackers and making a s’more out of it!

Solomon says he loves Reece’s s’mores the most! His best tip is to warm the chocolate up over the fire or burner to melt it a bit so it’s easier to bite into. You can make a s’more out of anything. All you need is a marshmallow, a cracker of some sort, and a chocolate of your choosing.

