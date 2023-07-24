Deals
Border patrol officers find cocaine hidden inside wheels of cheese

When officers cut open the cheese, they found seven bundles of cocaine.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PRESIDIO, Texas (Gray News) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found strange items attempting to be smuggled into the U.S. last week: wheels of cheese filled with cocaine.

According to a news release, officers intercepted 17.8 pounds of cocaine Thursday that were concealed within four wheels of cheese.

CBP said they found the drugs when a pickup truck coming in from Mexico was referred for a secondary inspection.

An X-ray system scanned the cheese wheels, which showed something was inside. When officers cut open the cheese, they found seven bundles of cocaine.

CBP said the driver of the truck is a 22-year-old U.S. citizen who was turned over to Homeland Security and is expected to face charges.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

