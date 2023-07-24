Deals
Back-to-school trends with Tasha Nelson

Tasha Nelson shares where to shop for back-to-school.
By Emmalee Ramos
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With school starting next week, now is the time to grab all your back-to-school gear!

Tasha Nelson joined Tennessee Valley Living to share where to shop for all your back-to-school needs!

At Madison Eyes you can get an eye exam and glasses for school-aged children for only $199. And if your kid needs an additional pair of glasses for the school year you can get them half off! They even carry glasses brands like Ray-ban and Nike.

Finding clothes for your tween can be hard, so if your tween is searching for some new clothes for the school year check out In BeTween Boutique in Jones Valley! This boutique is directed to tweens and has trendy options for your kids!

If you are heading to college this year check out Shoe Fly in Huntsville for some back-to-school clothes. They even have items that are perfect if you are planning on rushing this year!

If you are shopping for some gameday essentials check out Rich Broke Boutique in Parkway Place Mall! You can find everything from earrings to boots all in your team’s colors!

Make sure to check out Tasha’s Instagram to keep up with all the trends!

