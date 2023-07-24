Back-to-school: How college students can avoid rental scams

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s that time of year again! In less than a month, local college students will be heading back to class. Many are searching for off-campus housing. Unfortunately, while young adults move on to this next chapter and search for homes and apartments, they can be prime targets for scams, which are surging across the nation.

The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama receives reports of rental scams for apartment listings and homes in Huntsville and surrounding areas, according to Lindsey George, Communications and Marketing Coordinator.

George says scammers often lure victims through a social media advertisement that promises low rents, extra amenities, and a great location. The ad will also include various photos of the home and seem legitimate. Once the victim expresses interest, they are pressured to make a deposit immediately through a money transfer app. After they transfer the money, the scammer and deposit disappear.

There are several steps you can take to protect yourself, according to George and employees of BBB. Be sure to see the apartment or house in person. If you can’t, ask someone you trust to go and confirm that the property is what was advertised. Don’t send money to someone you’ve never met for an apartment you haven’t seen.

“When you’re going online and you’re getting ready to get an apartment and secure that particular apartment unit and pay your deposit, you never want to use a transfer money app of any sort – Venmo, Cash App, or Zelle,” said George. “You definitely want to use... a cashier’s check [or] something that is traceable. That way in the event that you do fall victim to fraud, you have something to fall back on.”

Be aware of poorly written ads with misspellings or unusual formatting. Conduct extensive research on the property management companies in your area by visiting the BBB website. Also, if you believe the listing is too good to me true, it most likely is, said BBB.

“You should definitely be aware of prices that are too good to be true when you see those various ads online. Anything that shows extra amenities for a great location and the price just seems extremely low, more than likely, it is some type of scam.”

It’s also important to read the lease agreement in its entirety, and if you’re uncomfortable, reach out to a parent or loved one for help.

If you suspect fraud or become a victim of a rental scam, go online to BBB scam tracker and file a report, said George. You should also contact the Federal Trade Commission immediately, and dispute the transaction with your bank if you paid the scammer with your credit card.

