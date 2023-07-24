Albertville Board of Education announces 5 finalist candidates for superintendent
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Albertville Board of Education announced five finalists for the superintendent role on Monday.
Interviews scheduled for the role will be taking place at the Albertville Fine Arts Center from 6 to 7 p.m., over the span of two weeks, starting Aug. 1.
There will be a meet and greet reception opportunity for the community to ask questions, prior to each interview from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
The following are superintendent candidates:
- Aug. 1: Dr. Robert Sims
- Aug. 2: Mr. Todd Watkins
- Aug. 3: Dr. Bart Reeves
- Aug. 7: Dr. John Barge
- Aug. 8: Dr. Brian Thomas
People can send in potential questions for superintendent candidates to supersearch@albertk12.org, now until July 26 at noon. The board says they will look at the questions submitted and use them for guidance.
