Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Albertville Board of Education announces 5 finalist candidates for superintendent

Albertville City School System looks to fill superintendent role.
Albertville City School System looks to fill superintendent role.(Albertville City School System)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Albertville Board of Education announced five finalists for the superintendent role on Monday.

Interviews scheduled for the role will be taking place at the Albertville Fine Arts Center from 6 to 7 p.m., over the span of two weeks, starting Aug. 1.

There will be a meet and greet reception opportunity for the community to ask questions, prior to each interview from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

The following are superintendent candidates:

  • Aug. 1: Dr. Robert Sims
  • Aug. 2: Mr. Todd Watkins
  • Aug. 3: Dr. Bart Reeves
  • Aug. 7: Dr. John Barge
  • Aug. 8: Dr. Brian Thomas

People can send in potential questions for superintendent candidates to supersearch@albertk12.org, now until July 26 at noon. The board says they will look at the questions submitted and use them for guidance.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash on Friday night on Interstate 565 and Jordan Lane claimed the life of one...
Crash after police pursuit in Huntsville ends in bystander dead
Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
National Weather Service confirms ef-1 tornado in Hampton Cove.
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Hampton Cove on Friday
Decatur police officers and the Morgan County Coroner's office investigate Saturday morning at...
Decatur man drowns in backyard pool
Timothy Nolen (left) was arrested after Lauderdale County deputies claim they found meth in his...
Lauderdale Deputies find ‘meth burger’ during traffic stop

Latest News

(File)
Detention officer arrested for alleged plan to smuggle narcotics into Madison Co. Jail
Two Huntsville breweries are set to close on July 31.
Two Huntsville breweries announce closures at end of July
Canines for Coping first facility dog, Apple, at Madison Hospital greeting a patient.
Madison Hospital brings in first ‘Canines for Coping’ facility dog
Canines for Coping first facility dog at Madison Hospital
Madison Hospital brings in first ‘Canines for Coping’ facility dog