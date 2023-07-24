Albertville Board of Education announces 5 finalist candidates for superintendent

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Albertville Board of Education announced five finalists for the superintendent role on Monday.

Interviews scheduled for the role will be taking place at the Albertville Fine Arts Center from 6 to 7 p.m., over the span of two weeks, starting Aug. 1.

There will be a meet and greet reception opportunity for the community to ask questions, prior to each interview from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

The following are superintendent candidates:

Aug. 1: Dr. Robert Sims

Aug. 2: Mr. Todd Watkins

Aug. 3: Dr. Bart Reeves

Aug. 7: Dr. John Barge

Aug. 8: Dr. Brian Thomas

People can send in potential questions for superintendent candidates to supersearch@albertk12.org, now until July 26 at noon. The board says they will look at the questions submitted and use them for guidance.

