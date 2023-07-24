Deals
Abundant sunshine with temps near 90 for today

First Alert Weather
Good morning! For today, sunny and nice. Near 90 with low humidity. Mostly clear tonight with a...
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! For today, sunny and nice. Near 90 with low humidity. Mostly clear tonight with a few areas of patchy fog. Upper 60s.

More sun Tuesday and Wednesday with higher temps and humidity. Both days reach the low to mid 90s, feels-like temps close to 100 by Wednesday. Nights will be dry with patchy fog.. Overnight low temps around 70.

More heat and humidity for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A few isolated showers/storms Thursday through Saturday. High temps 90-95 with heat index values 100 to 105.

