Abundant sunshine with temps near 90 for today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! For today, sunny and nice. Near 90 with low humidity. Mostly clear tonight with a few areas of patchy fog. Upper 60s.

More sun Tuesday and Wednesday with higher temps and humidity. Both days reach the low to mid 90s, feels-like temps close to 100 by Wednesday. Nights will be dry with patchy fog.. Overnight low temps around 70.

More heat and humidity for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A few isolated showers/storms Thursday through Saturday. High temps 90-95 with heat index values 100 to 105.

