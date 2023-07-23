Deals
Weekend shootings leave at least 6 dead, 20 others wounded in Chicago

FILE - Since Friday, Chicago police responded to at least nine separate shooting scenes.
FILE - Since Friday, Chicago police responded to at least nine separate shooting scenes.(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Six people have died and at least 20 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.

A shooting early Saturday in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood killed one man and wounded four other men, police said.

Three people, including two women, were shot Saturday night on Chicago’s South Side when gunfire rang out from an alley at a group of people.

A man was found shot inside an overturned vehicle around 1:25 a.m. Sunday. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot Friday night, also on the city’s South Side.

Since Friday, Chicago police responded to at least nine separate shooting scenes. Forty people were shot, four fatally, across Chicago over the July 14 weekend, according to WLS-TV.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

