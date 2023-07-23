Saturday night Decatur shooting leaves 2 injured

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting on Saturday night in Decatur has sent two people to the hospital.

At approximately 10:13 p.m., Decatur PD officers responded to a shooting that occurred at All Creations, located at 1609 Wolverine Dr. SE, according to Decatur Police Department. While on the scene, a female and a male victim were spotted suffering from gunshot wounds. The female was transported to Huntsville Hospital, while the male was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

While also on scene, officers noticed two men fighting. They have both been arrested and charged unrelated to the shooting.

A Violent Crimes Unit detective responded to the scene and conducted an investigation.

During the investigation, it was determined a shot was fired after unknown subjects allegedly started a fight inside the event space.

The alleged subjects left the scene before officers arrived.

Decatur PD says the investigation is still ongoing.

