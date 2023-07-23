Deals
Saturday night Decatur shooting leaves 2 injured

All Creations, located at 1609 Wolverine Dr. SE, where the shooting occurred Saturday night.
All Creations, located at 1609 Wolverine Dr. SE, where the shooting occurred Saturday night.(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting on Saturday night in Decatur has sent two people to the hospital.

At approximately 10:13 p.m., Decatur PD officers responded to a shooting that occurred at All Creations, located at 1609 Wolverine Dr. SE, according to Decatur Police Department. While on the scene, a female and a male victim were spotted suffering from gunshot wounds. The female was transported to Huntsville Hospital, while the male was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

While also on scene, officers noticed two men fighting. They have both been arrested and charged unrelated to the shooting.

A Violent Crimes Unit detective responded to the scene and conducted an investigation.

During the investigation, it was determined a shot was fired after unknown subjects allegedly started a fight inside the event space.

The alleged subjects left the scene before officers arrived.

Decatur PD says the investigation is still ongoing.

